UPDATE: Jurors hear alleged recording from scene of double slaying

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.

Earlier Thursday, jurors were presented with evidence that Kerner purchased muriatic acid, spray paint, a tarp and other items he is alleged to have used to try to cover up the killings.

Porter County Sheriff's Office Detective Brian Dziedzinski said it was determined Kerner purchased several bottles of the acid, spray paint and a cleaner from the Valparaiso Ace Hardware store in the days following the killings.

A surveillance video confirmed that Kerner had purchased a tarp and tarp tape from the Valparaiso Menards store four days after the killings, the detective said.

Kerner is accused of killing the pair in the garage of his grandfather's Hebron-area home. That grandfather, Gerald Dye, testified this week of noticing bullet holes and shoddy repair work done in his garage in the wake of the deaths.