UPDATE: Jurors hear alleged recording from scene of double slaying

VALPARAISO — An audio recording played Thursday afternoon for jurors in the ongoing Connor Kerner murder trial began with a long period of muffled sounds before the quiet was shattered by a series of five loud bangs followed shortly after by one other.
The bangs are followed by the sound of someone rushing and then a person moaning.
The recording, which purportedly captures part of the killings in question, was made discreetly on a cellphone by John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, according to officials.
Silva is charged along with 19-year-old Kerner of Valparaiso in the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Kerner's defense team had fought unsuccessfully to keep jurors from hearing the recording and one other where Kerner and Silva discuss keeping quiet about the killings. A former FBI agent testified in August the cellphone recordings are not the originals and have been altered in some unknown ways.
A couple people representing the victims at the trial walked out of the courtroom during the first part of the recording before the bangs were heard.
Kerner showed no obvious reactions to the recording.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told his then-girlfriend that he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Earlier Thursday, jurors were presented with evidence that Kerner purchased muriatic acid, spray paint, a tarp and other items he is alleged to have used to try to cover up the killings.

Porter County Sheriff's Office Detective Brian Dziedzinski said it was determined Kerner purchased several bottles of the acid, spray paint and a cleaner from the Valparaiso Ace Hardware store in the days following the killings.
A surveillance video confirmed that Kerner had purchased a tarp and tarp tape from the Valparaiso Menards store four days after the killings, the detective said.
Kerner is accused of killing the pair in the garage of his grandfather's Hebron-area home. That grandfather, Gerald Dye, testified this week of noticing bullet holes and shoddy repair work done in his garage in the wake of the deaths.
Kerner is accused of loading the bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then setting the vehicle on fire. Police said he planned to rent a U-Haul truck to haul the burned car away and dump it into the Mississippi River.
Kerner's mother, Roxann Kerner, testified Wednesday that she and her son rented a trailer in the wake of the killings, but said she did so to haul away dead trees.
Kerner is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.
A tarp, oven cleaner and muriatic acid were among the items discovered in a backpack found in the wake of the killings outside of the home Kerner shared with his mother.
A friend of the family, Tony Vendramin, testified Thursday that he came across the backpack while wandering around the property while Roxann, who was staying at his home in the wake of her son's arrest, was inside gathering clothing for herself.
The backpack was found partially hidden among the pieces of a collapsed shed or fort at the rear of the property, he said.
"I have no idea whose backpack it was," Vendramin said.
Roxann testified Wednesday that after seeing unknown people with flashlights on her property, she went back with a friend, found the bag and notified police.
