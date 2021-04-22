UPDATE: Jury acquits man of fatally shooting 'cousin' in head in 2019

Villarreal reminded jurors the state was not required to prove motive.

Pointing a gun at someone and pulling the trigger is a conscious act, she said.

"There is a high probability you will kill that person, and that is what happened here," Villarreal said. "The state has met its burden to prove the defendant knowingly killed."

The deputy prosecutor dismissed Cantrell's suggestion the family might have cleaned up the crime scene.

Jurors heard a 911 call where a dispatcher instructed a woman on how to begin CPR on Edmond, she said.

"One, two, three, four," Villarreal said. "Over and over and over again. She was out of breath. She did this until police arrived. She was trying to save that boy's life."

The family would not have had time to tamper with the crime scene, she said, because they were focused on keeping Edmond alive.

A forensic pathology fellow from the Cook County medical examiner's officer testified the bullet didn't hit any major blood vessels in Edmond's head, and it was possible there wasn't a large amount of blood at first.