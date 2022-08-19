UPDATE: Jury convicts man of murdering 3 family members, torching house

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court deliberated for more than six hours Friday before convicting a man of murdering his girlfriend and two of her family members and setting the home he shared with them ablaze nearly three years ago in Gary.

Reginald J. Carter, 33, could face 45 to 65 years on each of three murder counts and an additional two two 12 years for arson when Judge Salvador Vasquez sentences him.

Carter packed a bookbag with his copy of the Quran, a prayer rug, his birth certificate, and Social Security cards for himself and his 1-month-old son and drove the infant to his mother's home in Chicago after torching the house Oct. 25, 2019, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said in her closing arguments.

As some of the more than 20 people who lived in the three-bedroom home in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue arrived on scene, they realized three family members were missing.

Reginald Carter's girlfriend, Yoasha Carter, 26, who shared his last name but was not related to him; her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33, and aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51, were each found shot to death in separate bedrooms after the flames were extinguished. Investigators later determined the fire was set with gasoline.

Family members also were looking for Yoasha Carter's infant son, whom they did not initially realize had been taken to Chicago by Reginald Carter, according to trial testimony.

Defense attorney John Cantrell urged the jury not to "make a huge leap" through "holes" in the evidence.

"They want vengeance. They want somebody to be put in jail for this," he said. "But they have to remove all the holes."

The defense attorney characterized carrying birth certificates and Social Security cards after the birth of a child as "standard stuff," and said evidence that an accelerant-sniffing K-9 hit on Reginald Carter's Timberland boots, socks and underwear after the fire "doesn't mean anything."

Reginald Carter was attending automotive repair classes and worked in a shop area at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago, where gasoline and other flammable liquids were present, he said.

Jatkiewicz who presented the state's case with Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal, told jurors they could give Reginald Carter the benefit of the doubt with regard to automotive classes, but there were stains on his boots that looked like blood, she said.

The boots were sent to a lab, but there was not enough DNA material to reach any conclusions, she said.

She urged the jury to consider the timeline, which was short.

A next-door neighbor testified she heard a man and woman arguing when she left for an exercise class at 9:30 a.m. She was sure of the time, because she always left for her class at the same time, Jatkiewicz said.

The neighbor's home health aide also heard a man and woman arguing. Both witnesses testified they recognized the voices they heard as the woman who recently had a baby and her boyfriend.

About 10:30 a.m., the home health aide answered a knock at the front door and was told the residence next door was on fire.

Reginald Carter was last seen by Yoasha Carter's sister Yokeca Mitchell driving toward Gary about 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 80/94 in Illinois, according to trial testimony.

Yokeca Mitchell said she heard Reginald Carter and her sister arguing about him returning their mother's van, which Reginald Carter was driving.

Jatkiewicz said it was reasonable to think Reginald Carter — not some other person — arrived at the Gary home before 9:30 a.m., argued with Yoasha Carter, shot her and her family members and set the fire.

"You might not have all the pieces of the puzzle," she said. "But you can sit there and say beyond a reasonable doubt who the person is."

One of Yoasha Mitchell's sisters, Yomesha Mitchell, testified Reginald Carter was so agitated when he arrived at the scene, he was tackled by police. Yokeca Mitchell testified he had changed his clothes after dropping her off hours earlier.

When questions arose over whether children were in the home, Reginald Carter said, "There ain't no kids in there," Yomesha Mitchell said.

Jatkiewicz asked jurors to consider why he would say that, unless he was the last person in the house before the fire and knew no children were inside.

Cantrell said the neighbor and home health aide each testified they didn't know the next door neighbors very well.

The two women could be "good eavesdroppers," but the defense attorney asked jurors if they believed the witnesses could reliably discern whose voices they heard during the argument.

He also questioned why police never obtained a search warrant for Yoasha Carter's phone records or pinged her cellphone, because Yokeca Mitchell told a detective her calls to her sister's phone were being answered by someone who was listening and breathing but not speaking.

"I don't know how someone could possibly ignore that and then come ask you to find my client guilty," Cantrell told the jury.

Jatkiewicz said it was reasonable to conclude Reginald Carter took Yoasha Carter's phone and threw it out as he took the infant to his mother's house. Someone may have found it and started answering calls, but never spoke to Yokeca Mitchell, she said.

Multiple witnesses testified the relationship between Reginald Carter and Yoasha Mitchell was toxic. Family members accused Reginald Carter of pushing Yoasha Carter up against a wall, strangling her and fighting with her over her 9mm handgun when they argued.

Cantrell said domestic violence situations often lead to multiple police reports, and those involved typically take photos or video of injuries or damage caused by the aggressor.

In this case, Yoasha Carter's family testified about the domestic violence "after the fact," he said. No police officers were called to testify about responding to any violence involving the couple.

"We don't know what was going on in her life," Cantrell said of Yoasha Carter. "She doesn't seem like a docile human being who had no enemies."

Family members suspected Reginald Carter was responsible, and police didn't question those suspicions, he said.

"They want justice, but in order to get justice you have to convict the right person," he said.

Family members testified Reginald Carter made an announcement shortly before the homicides. He walked into the living room and said the next time Yoasha Carter reached for a gun during an argument, it was going to be him or her, they said.

He also once told them if he ever killed someone, he wouldn't leave any witnesses and he'd clean it up with bleach, Jatkiewicz said.

"No face, no case," she said. "He meant what he said, and he did what he said."

The relationship between Reginald Carter and Yoasha Carter became so toxic, it cost her her life, Jatkiewicz said, and the killings of Dwayne and Nefretiri Jones were "collateral."