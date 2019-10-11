VALPARAISO — James Braden was convicted Friday of level 1 felony rape for sexually assaulting a woman in a portable toilet in a Portage park.
Jurors deliberated for approximately two hours before finding Braden guilty. He faces between 20 and 40 years in prison when he's sentenced by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper at 9 a.m. Nov. 27.
Earlier in the day, Braden admitted to jurors that he was sexually involved with a woman in the portable toilet on April 1, 2017 at Imagination Glen Park, but he said it was part of a drug deal gone bad and not rape as she claims.
He testified that he agreed to carry out the drug deal with an unknown red-haired woman driving a red SUV at the park.
When he saw a woman matching that description wave or flip a cigarette on the way to a couple of portable toilets, he said he interpreted as signal for the deal.
Braden said he went into the larger handicap toilet first assuming that is where the woman went, before discovering she went into the smaller toilet.
Braden said when he first opened the toilet door, the woman was buttoning up her pants. He gave her a moment and reentered.
"I ask her if she wants a bump or hit," he said, referring to drug use. "She said, 'No,' that she was good."
Braden insisted he did not force the woman to remain in the toilet and suggested, "Let's party a little bit," which he said referred to sexual favors as payment for the drugs.
The woman, who offered no cash for the drugs, lifted her shirt and unbuttoned her pants, he said. He then asked her to perform a sex act, but was unable to perform because of the drugs he was using.
"We got to hurry it up. We got to hurry it up," Braden said the woman uttered. "My kids are at the park."
"She grabs the drugs and she leaves the (portable toilet)," he said.
Portage resident Randi Riley testified Friday she was in the park at the time in question and saw the woman leaving the portable toilet with her pants partly down.
"She was looking back in a hurry to get away," Riley said.
She said Braden threw his hands in the air as he left the toilet and walked off at a normal pace.
The victim in the case, who was 27 at the time of the incident in question, told jurors Wednesday Braden forced his way into the toilet she was using shortly before 1 p.m.
She said Braden held a gun while he fondled her, forced her to perform a sex act and then sought more sexual activity but was unable to perform.
The woman said she fled the toilet when she had the opportunity.
Braden walked to his vehicle, packed up a battery charger and drove off at what appeared to be 10 mph, said the woman, who broke down sobbing as she left the courtroom.
A forensic biologist with the Indiana State Police said DNA samples collected from the genital area of the victim are consistent with Braden.
Police recovered a handgun from the bottom of the portable toilet. Braden told jurors he had taken the gun from the location he picked up the drugs and lost track of it while in the toilet.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann told jurors the woman's former husband had drug and alcohol problems and died of a drug overdose. Wanting nothing to do with it, she left him and finished nursing school, he said.
