UPDATE: Juvenile wounded in Wednesday afternoon shooting, police say
UPDATE: Juvenile wounded in Wednesday afternoon shooting, police say

Gary Police Stock File
The Times

GARY — A child was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the city's west Glen Park neighborhood.

Gary officers were dispatched about 11:15 a.m. in the area of East 47th Place and Kentucky Street, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital but wasn't seriously harmed, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police are investigating the shooting as accidental, Westerfield said.

Limited information was available Wednesday, police said.

Staff writer Mary Freda contributed to this report.

