PORTAGE — A man was fatally shot during a fight between three people in the 2500 block of Dombey Road Sunday night, police said.
When police arrived at about 8 p.m. after a report of gunshots at the home, they found one person with a stab wound and two with gunshot wounds. The stabbing victim and one of the shooting victims were transported to a Region hospital.
The other man who was shot died at the scene, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said.
“At this time, we believe that the incident was contained to the three subjects that were located on scene, and there is no further safety concern for the public,” Williams said.
Williams said it was an argument between three men that escalated into violence, and that two of the participants were related. He said it was not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor, or what had led to the disagreement, but said it was not domestic in nature.
The stabbing victim was in critical condition, Williams said. The other shooting victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, but both the stabbing and shooting victims had to undergo surgery at the hospital, he said.
Police have not arrested either of the men at the hospital, but detectives are there for questioning as they conduct their investigation. None of the men's identities were yet available.
Williams said police didn't know yet how many gunshots were fired or how many wounds each man had.
"We're still trying to figure out what happened at the scene," Williams said.
Portage Police Department detectives and crime scene techs are handling the investigation at both the hospital and the scene of the shooting.
Drivers should avoid the Dombey Road area while the investigation is underway.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
Get email notifications on Joseph S. Pete daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joseph S. Pete posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.