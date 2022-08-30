UPDATE: Lake County cop stalked fellow officer, former girlfriend, and was 'spiraling out of control,' police say

CROWN POINT — A Lake County patrol officer charged with improperly using the 911 system to stalk a fellow officer, who is also the mother of his child, admitted to a commander that he "messed up" in misusing his access to the system, according to newly filed charging information.

Patrolman Nicholas Katalinic was charged Monday with felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment by means of a telephone call, court records show.

"(The alleged victim) advised that Katalinic told her he was spiraling out of control and did not know what to do," a court document says.

The woman told state police, who investigated the allegations, that she and Katalinic share custody of a 7-month-old child and had been in a relationship for about two years up to June 8, a charging document reads. She said Katalinic had been harassing her and possibly stalking her since the breakup.

She said Katalinic called her June 12 questioning her whereabouts and making various accusations about her location and what she was doing.

"(The alleged victim) advised that at one point during the conversation, he told her, 'You do know your car has GPS right?' " the charges read. "(The woman) told us that the location which Katalinic told her she was located at was accurate."

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Katalinic is on paid administrative leave and the allegations will be forwarded to the Lake County Police Merit Board "for appropriate action consistent with Merit Board rules and regulations."

"The safety and well-being of our officers are always of utmost concern, which includes providing a safe and professional work environment," Martinez said.

Katalinic was hired as a civilian employee of the sheriff’s department May 13, 2013, became a reserve officer and then was sworn in as a police officer on Dec. 26, 2016, Martinez said.

State police said they began investigating the case July 6 upon the request of Martinez. The offenses allegedly occurred June 12 through July 1.

The case centers around allegations that Katalinic contacted Lake County dispatch in an attempt to learn the whereabouts of his former girlfriend and used the police Spillman system to conduct numerous searches for residences near the woman.

An investigator listened to two calls from Katalinic to the 911 center, during one of which he allegedly requests the woman's police vehicle to be put on duty, according to a charging document.

"Katalinic tells the dispatcher he was doing some 'extra (expletive)' right now, but not actually 'working,' " the document reads.

Katalinic then asks the dispatcher to take the same vehicle off duty.

"I learned from (Lake County Sheriff’s Police Chief Vince) Balbo that when a Lake County officer is placed on-duty, the GPS unit in their police vehicle is activated and shows the current location of the vehicle," police said.

The woman further told investigators of an incident on July 1 when Katalinic had their child and called to say the child was having trouble breathing, according to a court document. When Katalinic said he was taking the child to a hospital, he asked what hospital she was nearest to since he did not believe she was at home and accused her of "sleeping around."

"(The alleged victim) advised that at the end of the call, Katalinic told (her) that he was going to ask one more time and if she lied, she would not hear from him until 10:00 a.m. the next morning when he returned their child," police said. "(The woman) advised she told Katalinic that she was home and Katalinic hung up the phone. (She) told us that she feared for her daughter’s safety, so she called 911 to have her child checked out."

The woman reportedly told investigators that when Katalinic does not have their child, he contacts her up to three times a day.

"(The alleged victim) said that Katalinic had acted erratically during their entire relationship, and that during their relationship Katalinic required (her) to share her location with him on cellular applications," police said.

The woman said the reason she continued to talk to Katalinic is because of the joint custody of their child.

"(The woman) stated that said she believes that her daughter was being used by Katalinic to get to her," police said. "(The alleged victim) clarified on July 19, 2022 that she has felt threatened and intimidated by Katalinic’s actions towards her."

Katalinic was among five Lake County officers last year who were awarded the Exemplary Service Award.