UPDATE: Lake County sheriff indicted on resisting law enforcement, reckless driving charges

The investigation was turned over to Indiana State Police for the Fort Wayne post in October, he said.

The grand jury began considering evidence and testimony Wednesday and heard from a couple more witnesses Thursday morning, Levco said. The case included a total of about 10 witnesses, he said.

Martinez will not face arrest, Levco said. Instead, a summons will be issued for him to appear on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Martinez's attorney, Paul Stracci, said he was disappointed but not surprised "that a grand jury entirely directed by the prosecutor was able to return an indictment."

"It's clear that the prosecution has turned a blind eye to the overtly political nature of this investigation," he said. "We look forward to demonstrating Sheriff Martinez's innocence before an impartial jury in a format in which both sides get to participate equally."

Martinez said he's served as a police officer for more than 29 years and had the privilege of serving as Lake County's elected sheriff the past four years.