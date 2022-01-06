UPDATE: Lake County sheriff indicted on resisting law enforcement, reckless driving charges

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. was indicted Thursday by a Lake Criminal Court grand jury on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving, Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco said.
Martinez said he categorically denies the allegations.
"In this instance, it is important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption," Martinez said.
Martinez was appointed sheriff in September 2017 by a caucus of Lake County Democrats after former Sheriff John Buncich was removed from office because a U.S. District Court jury convicted him of federal bribery and fraud charges.
Martinez said the allegations against him don't prevent him from holding office and continuing to perform the duties of office.
"The allegations were initiated by a rival politician who has publicly demonstrated his disdain for me and the work that I do for the people of Lake County," Martinez said. "As this matter unfolds, it will come to light that this is nothing more than a political witch hunt."
Martinez did not name the rival politician.
Levco said the allegations that led to the indictment occurred Sept. 18 in Crown Point and Merrillville. No further information was given about the allegations.
The investigation was turned over to Indiana State Police for the Fort Wayne post in October, he said.
The grand jury began considering evidence and testimony Wednesday and heard from a couple more witnesses Thursday morning, Levco said. The case included a total of about 10 witnesses, he said.
Martinez will not face arrest, Levco said. Instead, a summons will be issued for him to appear on a yet-to-be-determined date.
Martinez's attorney, Paul Stracci, said he was disappointed but not surprised "that a grand jury entirely directed by the prosecutor was able to return an indictment."
"It's clear that the prosecution has turned a blind eye to the overtly political nature of this investigation," he said. "We look forward to demonstrating Sheriff Martinez's innocence before an impartial jury in a format in which both sides get to participate equally."
Martinez said he's served as a police officer for more than 29 years and had the privilege of serving as Lake County's elected sheriff the past four years.
"The good people of Lake County are tired of this type of vicious and petty politics," Martinez said. "I assure you that I will not be deterred, nor intimidated, by this blatant attempt to undermine my re-election as sheriff. I will continue to focus on ensuring the safety and security of the people of Lake County and those that visit here.
"When all of the facts are revealed, it will be apparent that this is nothing more than a smear campaign and an attempt to manipulate the legal system by unscrupulous and shameless politicians," Martinez said. "As Lake County voters, you will have the opportunity to hold these individuals accountable."
Martinez said he's worked to defend the sheriff's office from "wanna-be political power-brokers" and has remained steadfast in his commitment to the integrity of the office.
"Thank you for your continued faith in me as your Lake County sheriff," he said.