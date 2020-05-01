UPDATE: Lake Criminal Court judges plan to livestream proceedings as shutdown continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Proceedings in two Lake Superior Court Criminal Division courtrooms are now being broadcast on YouTube, judges said.

The Indiana Supreme Court last week authorized livestreaming of court proceedings as the coronavirus shutdown continues. Supreme Court rules prohibit recording or rebroadcast of the livestream.

Judge Michael Pagano, who was recently appointed to fill in for Judge Clarence Murray in Room 2 after Murray stepped away for health reasons, and Judge Salvador Vasquez each plan to stream court proceedings five days a week.

Many routine hearings are begin continued, but Criminal Division judges have continued to conduct hearings for formal appearances, determination of counsel, bond reduction, requests for protective orders and general status, Vasquez said. The courts also are conducting some plea agreement hearings.

Administrative rules limit change of plea hearings by teleconference to misdemeanors, he said.

"These include hearings where a person who is charged with a felony, but pleas to a misdemeanor or judgment is entered as a misdemeanor," he said.

Lake County's other two Criminal Division judges, Diane Boswell and Samuel Cappas, were expected to begin livestreaming proceedings soon, judges said.