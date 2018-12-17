A teacher's aide for Lake Ridge Schools was arrested this weekend after hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of boys were found on USB drives on his nightstand and under his bed in his Gary home, according to Lake County Superior Court records.
Aaron Lopez Saldana faces one count each of child pornography possession with an aggravating factor; voyeurism through use of a camera; possession of child pornography; and obstruction of justice, records show.
The Lake Ridge School Board voted Monday night to terminate Saldana.
Saldana is accused of recording prepubescent and teenage boys — without their knowledge — as they showered or used the restroom at his home, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday by Lake County sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Kalvaitis.
The teacher’s aide also is accused of having images of Lake Ridge Middle School students in his possession, but they did not appear “overtly sexual,” the detective wrote.
Saldana led a photography club at Lake Ridge Middle School beginning in 2015, according to The Times archives. It's unknown if he was still volunteering with that club leading up to or at the time of his arrest.
Friend was ‘visibly shaken’
The investigation into Saldana began after detectives met with school officials Friday and a female student. The female student reported her male friend — a former member of Saldana’s photography club — confided in her that he broke into Saldana’s home Wednesday.
The girl told police her friend was “visibly shaken” when he told her he discovered a photo album under Saldana’s bed containing multiple photos of young boys “in various stages of undress.”
The friend said he placed the album back beneath the bed but swiped several USB flash drives before leaving.
Later, he reviewed the contents on his computer to find several videos allegedly involving Saldana and young boys “in sexual positions” and one video of a very young boy being directed to engage in sexually explicit activity on camera, records show.
The friend told her he was “very worried” about the contents, but was scared to turn in the footage because he believed he would be arrested for burglarizing Saldana’s home.
Former student recognized Saldana’s voice
The former student who burglarized Saldana’s home was pulled over during a traffic stop by a Gary patrol officer. The officer was aware Lake County detectives were trying to reach him.
After being advised of and waiving his Miranda rights, the former student said he and his friend broke into Saldana’s home about 9 a.m. Wednesday, and while in his room, saw naked photos of young boys — some of whom he recognized but “did not know their names.” Some appeared to be of elementary school age, the student said.
Saldana allegedly had a bucket containing “a bunch of USB drives” on his nightstand beside his bed and a large computer tower with “wires that connected to TVs and computers,” in which Saldana might be producing child porn, he also told detectives.
The videos on one USB drive depicted young boys in Saldana’s bathroom and being directed to engage in sexually explicit activity on camera. The former student said he was positive the subject was Saldana because he recognized Saldana’s “voice, watch and shirt.”
Done things 'he’s not proud of'
When detectives arrived at Saldana’s home Dec. 15 to execute a search warrant, Saldana was allegedly found burning photograph paper and remnants of partially melted photo negatives, records show.
Saldana reportedly told police he was alerted by a friend of the investigation into allegations of having child pornography.
“Saldana stated that was why he did ‘that’ and motioned toward the grill,” the affidavit states.
Saldana allegedly admitted to using gasoline to burn portraits of children but that “they weren’t pornography.”
During a search of his home, officers found several computers, “but it was clear that the components had been removed from them,” the affidavit stated.
The black album described by the former student was found underneath Saldana’s bed but contained no photographs, the detectives stated. Accompanying the binder was “hundreds of photograph negative strips.”
Saldana reportedly told detectives on scene that he had “done things” he is not proud of and that he wanted to take his own life and that was at “the lowest he has ever been.”
Student refers to Saldana 'Mr. S' in video
More than two dozen video files appear to be produced from a camera that had been hidden in Saldana’s bathroom, records state. Some of the videos include two to three young males, separately using the shower, removing their clothing, their private parts visible, or of young boys using the toilet.
“It is clear the subjects of the videos do not know they are being filmed,” Kalvaitis states in the affidavit.
“In several of the videos, an adult male can be heard and sometimes seen on camera. The brief glimpse of the adult’s face resembles Saldana, and one of the shots of the adult’s arm reveals a silver watch similar to the one Saldana was wearing when he was arrested,” he added.
One of the young males also refers to the adult male on camera as “Mr. S” in one of the videos.
In a separate folder on the same USB drive, multiple images of Lake Ridge Middle School students were found, but did not appear “overtly sexual,” the detective added.
Several photos of young males allegedly sleeping in Saldana’s spare bedroom were also on the drive, records show.
School district officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A robocall obtained by The Times states officials were notified over the weekend of an employee's arrest, though the message does not refer to Saldana by name.
"We are gathering data. As we learn more details, we will have more information for you later (Monday). Thank you for your patience and we will be in touch later (Monday)," Sharon Johnson-Shirley, superintendent of Lake Ridge Schools, stated in the call.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Johnson-Shirley held a 5 p.m. news conference today at the school board meeting room regarding the ongoing investigation, according to a social media post by Lake Ridge New Tech Schools and the sheriff's office.
