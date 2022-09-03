UPDATE: Lake Station man shot to death, officials say

LAKE STATION — A Lake Station man was shot to death Friday night in his Morgan Street home, police said.
Officers responded to the residence on Morgan Street near Riverside Drive "for a gunshot victim," Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said in an email sent Saturday.
Lake County Coroner David Pastrick's office identified the dead man as 30-year-old William Jeffrey Loup and said he suffered "gunshot wounds."
Loup was "identified by family on scene," according to a statement from Pastrick's office.
The coroner's office was called out shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, and Loup was declared dead about an hour later, the statement said.
Richardson called the death an "isolated incident with all subjects involved being from the same household."
"There is no danger to the public at this time, and this investigation will remain open pending further information from the coroner's report per the Lake County Prosecutor's Office," Richardson said.
