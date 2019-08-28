CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted William "Bill" Landske of murder Wednesday for shooting his wife's longtime friend and family tax attorney over tax filing delays.
T. Edward Page, 64, of Hobart, died Aug. 15, 2018, from a close-range gunshot wound to his chest and three gunshots to his back, which pierced a number of his organs as he collapsed from the first shot.
Page was a prominent local attorney who had submitted his retirement as a senior judge days before his death. Because of his many friends among local court officials, the Indiana Supreme Court appointed Special Judge Rex Kepner to hear the murder case against Landske.
The families of both Page and Landske, 84, along with a number of local court officials, filled the courtroom Wednesday morning to listen to closing statements by Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michael Toth and defense attorney Scott King.
Toth said two of Landske's daughters; Page's husband and partner of 37 years, Kevin Swanson; and Landske himself, in a videotaped statement to police, all said Landske shot Page.
Hours after the homicide, Toth said, Landske "quipped" to police, "You know, when you shoot someone, you don't shoot them to walk away living."
To convict Landske of murder, the jury had to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Landske did not act in a "sudden heat." Jurors were given the option of convicting Landske, who never denied he killed Page, of voluntary manslaughter.
On Tuesday, jurors informed the judge that some of them could not see Landske. King said a defendant's appearance should not be considered evidence, but he did not object to a seating arrangement that placed Landske between him and his law partner Lakeisha Murdaugh.
The jury of six men and six women deliberated for about seven hours Wednesday, returning a guilty verdict on the murder charge just after dinner, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office.
Murdaugh said Landske will face 45 to 65 years in prison at sentencing, which was set for Oct. 3.
If the jury had convicted Landske of voluntary manslaughter, he could have faced significantly less prison time. The charge carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years, and placement in a nonprison setting would have been an option, Murdaugh said.
She and King were still exploring the possibility of an appeal, she said.
The Landske family was "trying to stick together to make sure they address the same issues that their father was concerned about," she said.
Page's brother Paul Page could not immediately be reached for comment on the verdict. He previously said T. Edward Page had a tremendous sense of life and was beloved by many.
Swanson had refused to accept a plea deal that would have allowed Landske to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, because he believed Landske had ambushed T. Edward Page in "cold-blooded murder," Paul Page said.
Perspective key in deliberations
In closing arguments, King urged the jury to look at the case from the perspective of a then-83-year-old man.
"We can't fix this mess. We really can't," King said. "There is no closure. It's a lie. All we can do is justice. But that means a lot, and justice in this case is voluntary manslaughter, because this 83-year-old man got into a rage. That is the only reason why he did this."
Landske's late wife, former state Sen. Sue Landske, handled the couple's taxes until her death in February 2015. Landske told police he was "not a numbers man."
King said Landske was grappling with grief from the loss of his wife and realized, when he went to retrieve documents from Page, that Landske was failing in taking up responsibilities she left to him, King argued.
Toth told jurors if they agreed with King that the mere sight of a large number of tax documents is a provocation, the provocation must also be "sufficient to obscure the reason of an ordinary person," not Landske alone.
An ordinary person would not go to a friend's house angry about tax filing delays, take two cars because he was aware of the voluminous number of documents he was picking up, and then shoot the friend, he said.
"Do you turn this," Toth said, holding up a photo of bags filled with tax documents, "into this?" holding up a photo from the homicide scene.
In the videotaped police interview, Landske repeatedly told detectives he became angry when he saw 48 bags and three boxes of tax documents in Page's foyer.
Testimony showed there was discord among Landske's five children about who held power of attorney over him and tax preparation delays. Landske and his five children all had agreed to fire Page, who had served William and Sue Landske's tax attorney for decades.
Landske and his daughters, Cheryl Lynn Boisson and Jacqueline Basilotta, both of Kansas, took two cars to Page's home to pick up the tax documents because they knew there would be a lot of papers. Boisson testified that some of those papers were dropped off with Page by her and Landske in spring 2015, shortly after Sue Landske's death.
Toth said the sight of the bags was not a sufficient provocation for Landske to become so angry he acted in sudden heat. Page was simply giving back documents that Landske knew he had, he said.
"Bill Landske was a slow-burning ember," Toth said. "He says, 'I went off the deep end.' It was a long walk to that edge. It was not sudden heat."
Discord on what evidence shows
King said a provocation does have to be intended to enrage someone.
In the law, the idea of sudden heat is a concession to the human condition, King said. It doesn't excuse killing another person, but acknowledges that sometimes people act on emotion rather than reason.
King said Landske told police he stopped firing shots when he realized what he was doing, which showed Landske had been so angry he shot Page in sudden heat.
Toth said Swanson's testimony showed it was Swanson who put an end to the shooting, by rushing Landske, pushing him to the ground and taking the gun away.
King said testimony on who led Page to the scene of his death was inconsistent.
Swanson testified that Landske put his arm around Page and led him away, but Landske's daughters testified it was Page who led Landske away.
Boisson said Page asked to show Lanske landscaping, while Basilotta said Page asked Landske to look at his backyard.
Landske himself, during his interview with police, demonstrated for detectives how he put his arm around Page, took his late wife's .38-caliber gun from his pocket and shot Page in the chest.
King said people may disagree with Landske's choice to always carry a gun, but he held a concealed carry permit and the decision was "lawful and legal."
There was no evidence he brought the gun with the intention of shooting Page, King said. His daughters testified they saw him sitting on his late wife's side of the bed the morning of the shooting, talking to her.
He used profanity and made a comment that things would be over soon, but the women interpreted that to mean they would resolve the tax issue that day. King said Landske himself told police he was thinking the same thing.
Toth argued Landske likely would not have admitted to police that he had been planning to kill Page when they asked him about the comment to his daughters.
Premeditation can take only a second, Toth said.
In this case, Landske told police in an interview that he decided to shoot Page when he put his arm around him and asked to talk, he said.