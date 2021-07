UPDATE: Lanes reopened on I-94 closed after truck veers off road into ditch

PORTAGE — The right lane of westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed just west of the Ind. 249 interchange after a semitrailer veered off the road and into a ditch, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Crews were on the scene working to remove the truck around 11 a.m. Wednesday, INDOT said.

As of Wednesday evening all lanes were reopened in the area of the wreck.

Indiana State Police reported no injuries and said the crash did not involve any other vehicles. The semi driver had reportedly left the road for unknown reasons.

No further details were available.

