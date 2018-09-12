Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police stock
Buy Now
File, The Times

LAPORTE — Police are investigating what led to a 67-year-old LaPorte woman overturning her vehicle into a ditch Wednesday morning along U.S. 35 and winding up injured enough to be flown from the site to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

County police say the driver, Rachel Tibbs was travelling south on the highway in rural Center Township when for an unknown reason her 2014 Ford SUV left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and overturned.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 7:20 a.m. south of Schultz Road in the 3000 north block of U.S. 35, police said.

Tibbs had to be extricated from her vehicle and suffered an upper body injury, according to police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The crash caused the highway to be closed for a period Wednesday morning.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.