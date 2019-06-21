United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Thomas Kirsch II announces the indictments of members of the Latin Dragon Nation street gang Friday at the U.S. Federal Courthouse for the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond. The 10 members were charged with racketeering conspiracy and other gang-related crimes.
Flanked by Indiana and Illinois law enforcement officials, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Thomas Kirsch II announces the indictments of members of the Latin Dragons street gang Friday for their involvement in four separate murders. The announcement came at a press conference at the U.S. Federal Courthouse for the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
John J. Watkins, The Times
John J. Watkins, The Times
HAMMOND — Ten additional members of the Latin Dragon Nation have been charged with racketeering conspiracy and other gang-related offenses in a 14-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch announced in a news conference Friday.
The arrested people are Ralph D. Mendez, 44, of Chicago; Javier Aguilera, 26, of Chicago; Johnathan Arevalo, 26, of Gary; Nico Mata, 25, of Hammond; Alec N. Aguilar, 20, of Chicago; Justin Anaya, 18, of Chicago; Keenan Seymour, 19, of Chicago; David White, 24, of Chicago; Tiffany Barragan, 21, of Chicago; and Angelina Vilella, 20, of Chicago.
Kirsch said all members are in police custody, except for one female who has been served a summons to appear.
It is the fourth indictment the U.S. attorney's office has announced in relation to the Latin Dragon Nation, which has ties to Northwest Indiana despite being based primarily in Chicago. The gang has allegedly engaged in "murder, attempted murder, witness tampering and assault to protect the gang’s territory" in both areas.
"Gang members should not get comfortable in the northern district of Indiana," Kirsch said. "My office will do everything we can to prevent and defeat gang activity like this."
Kirsch said several of the arrested individuals have also been implicated in various murders, with some of the incidents dating back to October 2006 and victims as young as 10 years old.
In total, Kirsch said the U.S. attorney's office has indicted 17 members of the Latin Dragon Nation — about half of those people face homicide charges.
Kirsch said officials have solved 11 homicides, as well as 23 additional shootings, stabbings and assaults. More than 40 victims involved in these incidents have been identified.
“These critical indictments are an example not just of the ravages of gangs and violence on our communities, but also of how law enforcement agencies are tirelessly working together toward justice for the victims," Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart said in a statement to The Times. "The sheriff’s office is proud to have played a key role in the investigations that led to indictments for these crimes, including the heinous slaying of 10-year-old Gustavo Garcia.”
Garcia's murder is what prompted the investigation into the Latin Dragon Nation, Kirsch said. The 10-year-old boy was killed July 14, 2017, in Chicago, and Justin Anaya and Alec Nathaniel Aguilar were charged in connection to his death.
The two men are facing additional felonies for the murder of Manual Salazar on Nov. 24, 2017.
Members have also been linked to deaths of Hector Esparza (Oct. 3, 2006), Jose Vargas (Oct. 3, 2006), Adam Cortez (April 28, 2007), 10-year-old Nequiel Fowler (Sept. 1, 2008), Michael Miranda (July 22, 2010), Paul Cruz (Nov. 20, 2016), Jose Gomez (May 23, 2017), Mike Whitford (July 14, 2017) and Charles Berrios (Sept. 30, 2017).
Past indicted members include Manuel Diaz, 28, of Hammond; Eduardo Diaz-Corral, 20, of Calumet City; Ralph Mendez Jr., 23, of Chicago; Joseph Daniel Roggenkamp, 21, of East Chicago; Gustavo Colunga, 26, of Hammond; Joshua Harris-White, 25, of Chicago; and Luis Colunga, 29, of Chicago.
"Together with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to aggressively prosecute gang members for their criminal activity and seek appropriately lengthy prison sentences," Kirsch said. "Gang activity does not stop at the state line, and as evidenced by the charges announced today, neither do our investigations and prosecutions."
