T. Edward Page's brother, Paul Page, and attorney Ken Allen speak during a news conference Thursday. One day after William "Bill" Landske, 84, was convicted of murdering T. Edward Page, Allen announced he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Page's husband that will seek to evoke Indiana's "red flag" law. The law allows law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or the community.
Attorney Ken Allen speaks during a news conference Thursday as Paul Page, a brother of T. Edward Page, looks on. One day after William "Bill" Landske, 84, was convicted of murdering T. Edward Page, Allen announced he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Page's husband that will seek to evoke Indiana's "red flag" law. The law allows law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or the community.
Paul Page, T. Edward Page's brother, looks on at a news conference Thursday. One day after William "Bill" Landske, 84, was convicted of murdering T. Edward Page, attorney Kenneth Allen announced he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Page's husband that will seek to evoke Indiana's "red flag" law. The law allows law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or the community.
T. Edward Page's brother, Paul Page, and attorney Ken Allen speak during a news conference Thursday. One day after William "Bill" Landske, 84, was convicted of murdering T. Edward Page, Allen announced he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Page's husband that will seek to evoke Indiana's "red flag" law. The law allows law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or the community.
Marc Chase, The Times
Attorney Ken Allen speaks during a news conference Thursday as Paul Page, a brother of T. Edward Page, looks on. One day after William "Bill" Landske, 84, was convicted of murdering T. Edward Page, Allen announced he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Page's husband that will seek to evoke Indiana's "red flag" law. The law allows law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or the community.
Marc Chase, The Times
Paul Page, T. Edward Page's brother, looks on at a news conference Thursday. One day after William "Bill" Landske, 84, was convicted of murdering T. Edward Page, attorney Kenneth Allen announced he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Page's husband that will seek to evoke Indiana's "red flag" law. The law allows law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or the community.
The suit will seek to evoke Indiana's "red flag" law, which "allows law enforcement to seize the guns of someone deemed dangerous to himself or others — even if that person is licensed to carry a weapon," attorney Kenneth J. Allen said.
"We intend to give the red flag law teeth through this litigation," said Allen, who represents Page's husband, Kevin Swanson. "If we hold those with knowledge who fail to act accountable, then we will encourage others to act responsibly in the future."
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Lake Superior Court targets the 84-year-old Landske and his children.
"Landske's adult children, Jacqueline Basilotta, Cheryl Boisson and Eric Landske, were aware Landske always carried a handgun and that his behavior had become increasingly bizarre," Allen said.
"The morning of the shooting, Landske had been conversing with his late wife's ashes, something he apparently did regularly," Allen said. "Landske had become more and more irrational, enraged and profane, particularly when discussing Page, who had been preparing Landske's taxes, but hadn't yet finished the task. The morning of the shooting he told his adult children that today 'it would be over.'"
Landske, the widower of former state Sen. Sue Landske, shot and killed Page, 64, after arriving with Basilotta and Boisson to pick up tax documents Aug. 15, 2018, at the Hobart home Page shared with Swanson.
According to testimony during Landske's trial this week, he was angry because Page had sought several extensions in filing his Landske's taxes. Page, a longtime friend and attorney for Sue Landske, had prepared the Landskes' taxes at no cost to the Landskes for decades.
Basilotta and Boisson each testified during their father's trial.
Eric "Rick" Landske was in the courtroom Monday for the first day of his father's trial, defense attorney Scott King said. According to testimony, Eric Landske had been seeking to gain power of attorney over William Landske from Boisson. Hobart police Detective Sgt. Steven Houck testified he was unable to interview Eric Landske regarding Page's homicide because Eric Landske had hired an attorney.
Landske family members have hired attorney Matthew LaTulip to represent them in the civil suit, King said. LaTulip could not immediately be reached for comment.
Allen said he hoped Swanson's lawsuit will pave the way for other lawsuits like it.
The suit would be the first in Indiana — and possible the nation — to seek to hold family members of those who perpetrate gun violence accountable in such a manner, he said.
"The solution to this, we believe, is amazingly simple," he said. "Hold those who know their family members are dangerous, demented and armed accountable if they do nothing. Require them to notify the police."
Allen said politicians appear to be held hostage by lobbyists when it comes to solving the problem of gun violence, and the court system offers another way.
"It's the only branch of our government that is not polluted by lobbyists," he said. "The only branch of our government that still works effectively: the jury system."
Such lawsuits can prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future, he said.
"They'll act responsibly, if we hold them accountable," Allen said. "Unlike the family of Bill Landske."
Swanson testified — and Landske said in a videotaped statement to police — that Landske put his arm around Page and led him out into his front yard before pulling his late wife's .38-caliber revolver from his pocket and shooting Page at close range in the abdomen. As Page collapsed, Landske fired three more shots into his back.
Swanson knocked Landske to the ground and took the gun, before returning to Page and realizing that his partner of 37 years would not survive.
Swanson did not speak at Thursday's news conference, in part because the trial took an emotional toll on him, Allen said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
T. Edward Page's brother, Paul Page, spoke on behalf of the family.
Paul Page said he owns guns, but is not a member of the National Rifle Association.
The family wants to see a solution to the rising problem of gun violence in this country, particularly in schools, he said.
After mass shooting events, comments are sometimes made about how fast police arrived, he said.
"It doesn't matter. It's over," Paul Page said. "No matter how fast the police were there, it's over. We can't totally rely on police."
Paul Page called for more extensive background checks, increased understanding among the public about guns and their capabilities, changes to the mental health system and use of red flag laws. Indiana is one of a handful of states in the country with a red flag law.
"We are the first line of defense against gun violence," he said.
The mantra in the global fight against terrorism has become "if you see something, say something," Paul Page said.
It should be no different when it comes to enforcing red flag laws, he said.
Page was a prominent local attorney who had submitted his retirement as public defender just days before his death. He also served as a senior judge, traveling the state.
Paul Page said his brother was an "amazing person" who was full of energy.
Over the years, T. Edward Page gave his time to the Boy Scouts and many other charitable organizations.
Paul Page learned his brother had obtained a bartender's license to work at a VFW post in Greenfield, Indiana, which offered a small scholarship in T. Edward Page's name after his death.
During T. Edward Page's funeral, a woman approached Paul Page with her teenage son in tow and said T. Edward Page had saved her boy's life. T. Edward Page could have thrown the book at the boy, but instead showed him leniency and mentored him, Paul Page said.
"He was a beautiful human being," he said.
The family was pleased that the jury convicted Landske of murder, not the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter argued for by Landske's criminal defense attorneys. Landske faces 45 to 65 years in prison at sentencing, which is set for Oct. 3.
After the news conference, Paul Page said his brother had handled Landske's taxes in a professional manner, and despite the extensions, Landske owed no fines.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.