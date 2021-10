UPDATE: Lockout lifted at two Hammond schools following social media threat

HAMMOND — A lockout has been lifted at Morton High School and Scott Middle School following a social media threat that featured the image of a gun, a school official confirmed.

During a lockout no one is allowed into the buildings and those already inside are prohibited from leaving, said LeAnne Munoz, public relations and marketing specialist with the School City of Hammond.

The lockout out was in effect from 11 a.m. to shorty before 1 p.m., which corresponded to the threat made on a Snapchat post Wednesday night, she said. No incidents occurred during the lockout and schools will be dismissed on time.

Bags were checked as students arrived Thursday morning and everyone was subjected to a wand search, Munoz said.

"Of course we take all threats seriously," she said.

Security is on hand at each building and police were notified and are investigating, Munoz said. If the person posting the threat is identified, they could face a felony criminal charge, she said.

Anyone with information about the threat is encouraged to contact Hammond police at 219-852-6490, according to a school message that went out Thursday morning to parents.

