UPDATE: Longtime VU trainer found dead a week after wandering away from home

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The coroner's office said it was notified about the discovery of the body shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We ask that you keep the Moore family in your thoughts and prayers," Porter County police said.

Moore retired in September 2016 from the job at Valparaiso University that he had held since 1967. He said at the time he intended to continue assisting the Crusaders and hoped to return to high school basketball officiating.

"This gives me a chance to do other things,” Moore said at the time of his retirement. "There’s a lot you can’t do when you’re working a 90-hour week. It takes time away from the family. I’m looking to do more with the family, the grandkids especially. I’ll still be around."

Porter County police said Wednesday, "We want to thank all of the agencies that assisted us in finding Mr. Moore — Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Valparaiso Fire, and Porter County Search and Rescue," Porter County police said. "We also want to note the tireless work of our detective bureau and all of the citizens that helped search and sent in tips to our office."