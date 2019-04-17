CROWN POINT — Two brothers and their mother kidnapped a relative of a witness on the eve of one brother's trial, taped socks over the victim's eyes and bound her hands with duct tape, court records allege.
Jarod Johnson, 22, his brother Jaron Johnson, 20, and their mother Patricia M. Carrington, 46, then drove woman to an abandoned house in Gary and shot her after she refused to tell them where to find her relative, police said.
The woman's relative was to testify against Jarod Johnson during a trial that had been set to start Monday.
The victim in the latest case also survived and sought help from neighbors after the Johnsons and Carrington left her for dead, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
'Ma, she ain't dead'
The Johnsons were aware the latest victim worked at a Burger King and abducted her just after 11 p.m. Sunday as she walked by the entrance to a cemetery on Ridge Road on her way home, records say.
Jaron Johnson allegedly exited the car and grabbed the woman by the neck, forcing her into the driver's side rear door. After her head and hands were taped and bound, she was forced to the floorboard, records say.
The victim told police another woman was driving, and the family had a baby in a car seat when she was abducted. That other woman and the baby were dropped at another location, police said.
During the ride, Jarod Johnson told the victim he would "kill all of you" if he went to prison, records say.
He allegedly said his kids "were not going to be without a father" and demanded to know where the woman shot in 2017 stayed, records allege.
The woman refused to tell him and was dragged from the car in the area of 44th Avenue and Louisiana Place.
Jarod Johnson said, "Give me the address, or I'm going to do to you what I did to (the previous shooting victim)," court records state.
When the victim again refused to cooperate, Carrington shot her in the face, court records allege.
The victim fell to the ground and heard Jarod Johnson say, "Ma, she ain't dead," before Carrington shot her several more times, court records allege.
Jarod Johnson, Jaron Johnson and Carrington each were charged Tuesday with felony attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of battery and intimidation.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday.
Previous charges dismissed
The new case isn't the first time Jarod Johnson has been accused of shooting someone he and his family believed was cooperating with law enforcement.
One of the victims in the 2017 case told police Jarod Johnson likely targeted him because Johnson's family believed the victim gave police information about Jaron Johnson's whereabouts prior to an arrest in Chicago, court records say.
A judge dismissed attempted murder charges against Jaron Johnson in July after after the Lake County prosecutor's office said several men Johnson allegedly shot Dec. 14, 2016, in Gary were not cooperating.
Without their cooperation, the state was unable to meet its burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt, records say.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell dismissed the case without prejudice, which means it could be re-filed if the witnesses agree to cooperate in the future.
Police arrested Jarod Johnson in connection with the latest shooting as he arrived Monday at the courthouse in Crown Point for trial.
Despite an objection from Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Jarod Johnson's request to delay his trial.
Vasquez also scheduled a hearing Thursday on allegations Jarod Johnson violated the terms of his pretrial release by failing to recharge his ankle monitor last weekend.
Newly filed court records allege the monitor pinged about 12:35 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East 44th Place. The shooting victim was found in the 1500 block of East 44th Place.
Police arrested Jaron Johnson on a Porter County warrant during a traffic stop Monday in the 3700 block of Delaware Street, according to police and court records.
Carrington was arrested when she arrived to pick up children, whom had been in the car with Jaron Johnson at the time of his arrest, police said.
Carrington and Jarod Johnson are being held without bail. Jaron Johnson's bail was set at $150,000 cash.