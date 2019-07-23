Team members from the Northwest Regional SWAT team stage in the parking lot of a bank near Main Street and Calumet Avenue late Saturday night as the prepared to help arrest a suspect at a home in Dyer.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
DYER — A Cedar Lake man beat his girlfriend, robbed her and threatened to pull out her teeth with pliers before she escaped from him Thursday as he drove her truck in Harvey, Illinois, court records allege.
Carmine Sansone, 42, was arrested by a SWAT team Saturday night after he returned to the woman's Dyer home with a gun, according to police and court records.
The woman told Dyer police Friday that Sansone had been angry with her the past week, waved a gun at her and threatened to kill her.
On Thursday, she became so upset after arguing with him she called off work, records say.
When she entered her bedroom, Sansone pushed her down, choked her, grabbed her by the hair and pounded her face on a floor, records allege.
Sansone was smoking a white rock-like substance, which the woman suspected was drugs, records state. He told the woman she owed him $600 because she made him miss work and forced her into her truck, according to court records.
The woman told police she withdrew $600 from an ATM in Munster before Sansone drove to Illinois. At one point, he slammed her face against the passenger window, because he thought she was laughing at him, records allege.
He threatened to rip her teeth out with pliers and told her the man they were going to see in Illinois would have sex with her, records say.
Sansone allegedly ripped her clothing as she attempted to escape. She was able to break away from him and sought help inside a restaurant in Harvey, according to court records. She reported her truck stolen in Harvey.
Dyer police were dispatched to the woman's home Saturday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police located the vehicle, which was occupied by Brian George, Dyer Police Chief Dave Hein said.
George told police he drove Sansone to Dyer and Sansone had gone inside the home with a black revolver. Sansone allegedly told George he would "go down shooting" before going back to prison, according to court records.
Dyer police requested assistance from the Northwest Regional SWAT team, which took Sansone into custody, Hein said.
Police found a .38-caliber revolver in the same room where Sansone was located, records say. The gun had been reported stolen out of Chicago, police said.
Sansone was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was being held Tuesday without bail.
Sansone was charged Monday with felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, robbery, two counts of criminal confinement, strangulation, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, pointing a firearm, auto theft and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
Online court records did not yet list an attorney for Sansone.
