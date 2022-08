UPDATE: Man arrested on charges he drugged, raped woman

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was arrested Friday on charges he drugged, raped, strangled and beat a woman after she allowed him to give her a ride home from a nightclub in 2017 because she felt sick.

Troy P. Charles, 46, is accused of showing up to a party at the former Hustle and Joe's club in the 1700 block of Grant Street in August 2017, asking the deejay to make an announcement in which he called the woman "his baby" and persuading her friends to allow him to take her home after she became ill.

The woman told police she made the mistake of taking a drink from a cup she left with a friend, because it wasn't in the same spot when she returned.

She immediately got sick and felt like vomiting, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman told police she had vague memories after getting in Charles' red vehicle of passing a gas station and fast-food restaurant. When she woke up, she was inside a residence and felt "sore, sick and hot," so she asked Charles to take her to a hospital.

She said Charles told her to "shut up" and placed her in a cold bath. She lost consciousness and next recalled waking up naked on the floor, records state.

Charles attempted to force her to drink a clear liquid, punched her in the face when she refused and poured the liquid over her, records allege.

He eventually was able to pour more liquid down her throat, and it tasted like medication, according to court documents.

She next recalled awaking to Charles raping her, records state. She told police he slapped her in the face, and she again lost consciousness.

The woman told police Charles told her to get dressed when she awoke, and she decided not to comply and get in his vehicle because she didn't know where she was.

When he stopped at a gas station in Gary, she ran off and eventually accepted a ride home from a man and his sister, records state. She later went to Methodist Northlake Hospital Campus, where a sexual assault kit was completed.

Police later learned male DNA was found on the woman during the exam, according to court records.

A detective attempted to speak with Charles several times this month. Charles initially said he wanted to hire an attorney, records state.

When the detective informed him of a rape investigation, Charles denied having knowledge of a rape and claimed he'd been living out of state for several years.

Charles was taken into custody Friday, Police Chief Brian Evans said.

Evans thanked residents "for their continued assistance to the Gary Police Department."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Gary detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.