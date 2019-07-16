EAST CHICAGO — An anonymous tip that a man gunned down his co-worker over marijuana led police to a 22-year-old suspect, who was charged Monday with murder in the July 5 slaying outside a gas station in East Chicago's Roxanna neighborhood.
Angel Zamot, who is believed to be homeless, is accused of shooting Jacque Anderson, 28, of Gary, three to four times in the chest, side and leg at the GoLo gas station in the 1400 block of Carroll Street.
Police took Zamot into custody Tuesday after issuing a warrant for his arrest. He was found about 9 a.m. in the 4500 block Massachusetts Street in Gary.
Several witnesses identified Zamot as the suspect seen in surveillance videos from the area of the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Police received an anonymous tip identifying Zamot as the suspect days after releasing surveillance images. The caller said Zamot and Anderson worked together at a McDonald's and Zamot killed Anderson because Anderson was buying marijuana from Zamot, court records state.
Investigators learned Zamot and Anderson were both employed at the McDonald's off Mississippi Street in Hobart, but that Zamot had recently been fired, records say.
A surveillance video showed Anderson sitting inside his car "as though he were waiting for someone." After a few minutes, a man approached Anderson and appeared to be taking a gun from his waistband, records say.
The two men talked for several minutes, and Anderson opened and closed his car door several times. Anderson then fell from his car as Zamot ran back down an alley in the 5600 block of Walsh Avenue, records allege.
"I am pleased that the hard work and dedication of our officers has led to the arrest of a suspect in this violent crime,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
