UPDATE: Man arrested Sunday in wake of kidnapping call, head-on crash seriously injuring Porter cop, police say

The chase began Saturday night after a driver fled from state police during a traffic stop on eastbound I-94 near Burns Harbor, Fifield said.

Indiana State Police received a call about 7 p.m. about a woman, who was being held against her will, traveling east on I-94 from the Illinois state line with someone who had a handgun.

Troopers located the suspect vehicle about 7:10 p.m. and attempted to stop it, Fifield said. The driver initially pulled over, but sped away from the stop, police said.

Police observed several people in the vehicle before it pulled away, including a female, he said.

Because of that observation and a report of a kidnapping, officers initiated a pursuit.

The driver fled eastbound on I-94, exited south on Ind. 49, turned west on County Road 1050 North, went north on Calumet Avenue and turned east on County Road 1100 North, Fifield said.

Three Porter police officers were driving south on Ind. 49 with emergency lights on when the driver turned north in the highway's southbound lanes, police said.

Two of the Porter officers avoided the northbound vehicle, but a third officer in a 2021 Dodge Durango collided head-on with the fleeing vehicle, police said.