PORTAGE — Police say the man who fled during an attempted traffic stop Tuesday, and who remains at large, is 44-year-old Ako Nakialuv Butler, who has home addresses in Hammond and South Bend.

Butler is a black male, 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

The passenger in the vehicle, who was apprehended Tuesday, was identified by Gonzales as 48-year-old Shanton Lamont Carprue, of Hammond.

Carprue is in custody at the Porter County Jail.

Both men face charges of being felons in possession of a firearm, theft (the firearm was determined to be stolen) and possession of marijuana, Gonzales said.

Butler faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, and Carprue faces a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, police said.

"Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Mr. Butler are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency," Gonzales said.

Butler was driving along Interstate 94 shortly before noon Tuesday with Carprue when, during an attempted traffic stop by Hobart police, a firearm was tossed out of the window, Gonzales said.

The officer stopped to recover the gun.

Indiana State Police pursued the vehicle and caught up with it around noon as the two occupants were fleeing, Gonzales said.

Carprue was apprehended, he said.

Indiana State Police were joined by officers from Portage and Burns Harbor in a search Tuesday that wound up centered in the area of U.S. 20 between Clem Road and Porter-Lake County Line Road, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said.

