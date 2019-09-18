Police search a wooded area along U.S. 20 east of County Line Road on Tuesday. They were searching for a man who fled after an attempted traffic stop. A firearm was reportedly thrown from the vehicle the man was driving.
Butler was driving along Interstate 94 shortly before noon Tuesday with Carprue when, during an attempted traffic stop by Hobart police, a firearm was tossed out of the window, Gonzales said.
The officer stopped to recover the gun.
Indiana State Police pursued the vehicle and caught up with it around noon as the two occupants were fleeing, Gonzales said.
Carprue was apprehended, he said.
Indiana State Police were joined by officers from Portage and Burns Harbor in a search Tuesday that wound up centered in the area of U.S. 20 between Clem Road and Porter-Lake County Line Road, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said.
