UPDATE: Man blinded in beating; police find gun in lake during investigation

WINFIELD — A Hammond man permanently blinded his cousin earlier this month by kicking the cousin in the head 24 times during a fight outside the cousin's residence at Doubletree Lake Estates, court records allege.

Kevin J. Smith, 39, also is accused of stealing a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun his cousin used to pistol-whip him during the fight about 3:15 a.m. March 6 in the 10000 block of Doubletree Drive North.

Smith was arrested Thursday after police executed a search warrant at his home in the 6700 block of Northcote Avenue in Hammond, Lake Criminal Court records show.

He posted at $10,000 cash bond early Sunday and was released from the Lake County Jail, Sheriff Martinez Jr. said.

Smith has not yet entered pleas to felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft of a firearm.

Winfield police obtained the warrant for Smith's home to search for the victim's handgun and other evidence related to the beating March 7, according to court records.

Smith told police after his arrest Thursday he threw the gun in the lake across from his cousin's house, documents state.

A dive team from the Lake County Sheriff's Department recovered a weapon from a lake at Doubletree Lake Estates during a search Sunday morning, Martinez said.

In a email to residents, a property manager for the gated community said police were searching for evidence related to an incident at a private residence.

According to court records, Smith and his cousin were drinking alcohol together at the cousin's Winfield home March 7 when they got into an argument and the cousin began attempting to persuade Smith to leave.

Ring video footage showed the two men standing in the driveway of the cousin's home after they made their way outside, records state.

Smith began aggressively advancing toward his cousin, who put his hands out to maintain distance between them. When Smith again advanced toward the cousin, the cousin pulled his handgun from his right pants pocket and struck Smith with it, records state.

Smith advanced again and the cousin again tried to strike Smith with the gun, but the cousin missed, tripped and fell, and hit his head on the ground, records state.

Smith kicked his cousin in the head six times, took his gun and kicked him in the head 10 more times, records allege.

Smith walked east down the driveway, but returned and kicked his cousin eight more times before leaving in a silver 2016 Dodge Journey, documents state.

The cousin lay in the driveway for about eight minutes before a family member came out and found him. He was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, court records state.

A medical professional told Winfield police the cousin suffered catastrophic injuries that will result in permanent blindness and disfigurement in his left eye and possible blindness in his right eye. He suffered facial fractures and will have to undergo several surgeries, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.