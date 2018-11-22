Try 3 months for $3
LANSING — Police have charged a man in a shooting Tuesday that left a 20-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old man in critical condition.

Steven Resendez, 36, of Lansing, was taken into custody after a "peaceful surrender was negotiated," police said.

Resendez was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. 

Lansing police responded at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Thornton-Lansing Road and Chappel Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers found two men with gunshots wounds lying in the street, police said.

The 20-year-old, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 19-year-old was taken to Community Hospital in Munster and later transferred to a Chicago hospital, police said. He was in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Resendez was scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday in Chicago.

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.