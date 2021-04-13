UPDATE: Man charged with murder in woman's shooting death outside Bishop Noll Institute

Police learned Halliburton's relative lived nearby and that he had called another relative and said he and Mills were fighting over a gun, which "went off," records state.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the area, which showed a bright flash of light emanating from Mills' car before a person exited from the passenger side and ran to the driver's side, according to documents.

The person ran from the car to the apartment building across the street multiple times before police arrived.

At no point did investigators observe two suspects, as described by Halliburton, in the video, court records state.

Mills' relative told police Halliburton recently sent several text messages about a gun Mills purchased in March at Deb's Gun Range.

In the messages, Halliburton allegedly said Mills better give him the gun, or the money, and that he was "not playing." At one point, he directed Mills' relative to drop off the gun at his relative's apartment just east of Bishop Noll, records allege.

Police executed a search warrant at the apartment and found a Girsan brand 9 mm semi-automatic pistol hidden above a vent in the basement, records state.