UPDATE: Man convicted after admitting he was high, drunk during sledgehammer attack

Despite testimony from three witnesses that Ross hit the man in the face with a sledgehammer, Ross said he didn't recall hitting the man with a hammer.

Ross said he's a mechanic, so he knows how to swing a hammer.

"I definitely would have done some serious damage if I ever smacked him with a hammer," Ross said. "I ain't no murderer, and I certainly didn't attempt to murder this guy."

During his testimony, Ross said he took more than his prescribed dose of Xanax that day because he was feeling "stressed" and drank a fifth of gin. He admitted his memory of the day's events was less than perfect.

Ross admitted he "punched the guy up."

When Burke displayed a photo from an officer's body camera showing a man holding a hammer covered in what was suspected to be blood, Ross admitted he was the person photographed.

Later, while answering a question from the jury, Ross said the hammer was left in the van he was driving that day. He was not sure of the current location of the hammer.

Burke asked the jury to consider whether Ross may have been so drunk, he simply couldn't wield a hammer as skillfully as he might have if he were sober.