UPDATE: Man dead following Region Fourth of July shooting, coroner says

LAKE STATION — A 19-year-old Gary man is dead after being shot multiple times late Monday night in the 3300 block of Edison Street, the Lake County coroner's office is reporting.
The deceased is identified as Joshua Alvarez, of the 1000 block of Mount Street in Gary, officials said.
He was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m. at an emergency room, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Lake Station police had said earlier one person is in custody but has not yet released the person's name.
"Just wanted the public to know it was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence," police said.
Police voiced hope about stopping the rumors and fear being spread on social media.
The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Lake Station Police Detective Steve Peek at 219-962-1186 or by email at speek@lakestation-in.gov.
- U.S. Steel to cut jobs, end steelmaking operations at Granite City Works as it looks to bolster iron ore supplies
- Theft suspects strike in Schererville parking lots, police warn
- Couple pulled from Lake Michigan; wife is in critical condition, officials say
- Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area
- Indicted Lake County sheriff barred from carrying handgun in public
- Four Winds New Buffalo patron wins $500,000 on $5 bet
- Man arrested on charges he repeatedly molested middle school-age girl
- Movie production business ready to roll in Merrillville
- Hammond Walmart worker surprised with promotion at shareholders meeting in Arkansas
- Region skateboard park closed in wake of vandalism; mayor threatens to move it
- JERRY DAVICH: Lily lived only 46 days. Her death gave birth to her teen parents' legacy.
- Munster cop cut from patrol car, taken to hospital following pursuit crash, department says
- 3 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Region Independence Day block party, officials say
- JERRY DAVICH: Death of 46-day-old baby: 'Lily took one final deep breath, exhaled, and that was it'
- At least 6 killed, 24 hurt in shooting at July 4th parade near Chicago
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.