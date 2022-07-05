UPDATE: Man dead following Region Fourth of July shooting, coroner says

LAKE STATION — A 19-year-old Gary man is dead after being shot multiple times late Monday night in the 3300 block of Edison Street, the Lake County coroner's office is reporting.

The deceased is identified as Joshua Alvarez, of the 1000 block of Mount Street in Gary, officials said.

He was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m. at an emergency room, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Lake Station police had said earlier one person is in custody but has not yet released the person's name.

"Just wanted the public to know it was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence," police said.

Police voiced hope about stopping the rumors and fear being spread on social media.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Lake Station Police Detective Steve Peek at 219-962-1186 or by email at speek@lakestation-in.gov.

