UPDATE: Man dead in shooting that wounded Lake County officer while serving court order, police say

GARY — A Lake County sheriff's officer serving legal papers Thursday was shot by a man upon entering a home and returned fire, fatally striking the man, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The man died Thursday afternoon at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana State Police said. His identity has not been released pending family notification; however, police said he was in his 20s.

The officer's injury was not life-threatening and the identity of the officer will be released at a later date, ISP said.

The man fled from the home and collapsed near a house across the street in the 600 block of Hanley Place in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood.

The officer and man were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after the incident.

The officer, a 59-year-old lieutenant with 30 years on the department, was serving an order of replevin, or a court-ordered seizure of property.

When the officer knocked at the door, there was no answer, police said.

"The officer was in full uniform, did knock and announce, and continued to announce when he made entry into the residence," Martinez said.