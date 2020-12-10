 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Man dead in shooting that wounded Lake County officer while serving court order, police say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Man dead in shooting that wounded Lake County officer while serving court order, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A Lake County sheriff's officer serving legal papers Thursday was shot by a man upon entering a home and returned fire, fatally striking the man, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The man died Thursday afternoon at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana State Police said. His identity has not been released pending family notification; however, police said he was in his 20s.

The officer's injury was not life-threatening and the identity of the officer will be released at a later date, ISP said. 

The man fled from the home and collapsed near a house across the street in the 600 block of Hanley Place in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood.

The officer and man were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after the incident.

The officer, a 59-year-old lieutenant with 30 years on the department, was serving an order of replevin, or a court-ordered seizure of property.

When the officer knocked at the door, there was no answer, police said.

"The officer was in full uniform, did knock and announce, and continued to announce when he made entry into the residence," Martinez said.

As the officer was executing the court order, the man shot and wounded him, Martinez said. 

The officer returned fire, striking the man at least once, police said. The officer was conscious when the ambulance arrived, Martinez said. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," he said. "We extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Martinez said Indiana State Police would be handling the investigation into the shooting.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans also was on scene. 

Indiana State Police said no other information is available on the investigation at this time. 

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said he was inside when a swarm of police cars passed his home.

"I witnessed a rapid amount of cars flying past my house," the man said. "I knew the matter was very drastic, and there was some real trauma going on."

He immediately biked to the crime scene from about five blocks away.

"I stay to myself because of things like this," he said. "I see these types of things every day."

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts