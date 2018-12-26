HAMMOND — A 44-year-old man has died after a vehicle struck him Tuesday night as he and his wife attempted to walk across Interstate 80/94 following a fight, police said.
Freeman Pace, 44, of West Lafayette, died from his injuries on Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the Borman Expressway, between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, Indiana State Police said.
The couple stopped on the outside shoulder, got out of their vehicle and walked across the interstate on foot to the inside shoulder, police said.
As the couple attempted to walk back across the interstate to the outside shoulder, a 58-year-old Chicago woman driving a gray Chevrolet HHR hit Pace.
Pace was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was pronounced dead.
It was unclear who may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash: the driver, the man, his wife or a combination of individuals.
Indiana state Police said the investigation is ongoing.