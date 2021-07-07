UPDATE: Man dies after crashing during pursuit on I-94, police say

PORTAGE — A 22-year-old man was ejected from his car and died after he led a pursuit on I-94, police said.

At 8:57 a.m. Wednesday Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Anthony Potesta pulled a Ford Focus over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at mile marker 40 near Portage, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Police said the vehicle was seen speeding in a construction zone that had workers on the site and following other vehicles too closely, along with multiple other traffic infractions.

As the Ford Focus was stopped, Potesta discovered the driver, Vernell Muhammad, 22, of Chicago, had active warrants for aggravated assault through LaPorte County, ISP said. The charges filed against him included a felony count of domestic battery and a felony county of strangulation.

Potesta attempted to arrest Muhammad but he refused to exit his vehicle and fled, Fifield said.

The man exited the interstate at the 40-mile marker before reentering I-94 going west. As he led the pursuit, he avoided the tire deflation devices police placed on the road and continued west, police said.

At the 18.5-mile marker near the Ind. 249 interchange, Muhammad rear-ended a semitrailer going westbound.