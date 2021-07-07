 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Man dies after crashing during pursuit on I-94, police say
UPDATE: Man dies after crashing during pursuit on I-94, police say

A serious crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in the area of Ind. 249 in Portage, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

PORTAGE — A 22-year-old man was ejected from his car and died after he led a pursuit on I-94, police said.  

At 8:57 a.m. Wednesday Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Anthony Potesta pulled a Ford Focus over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at mile marker 40 near Portage, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. 

Police said the vehicle was seen speeding in a construction zone that had workers on the site and following other vehicles too closely, along with multiple other traffic infractions. 

As the Ford Focus was stopped, Potesta discovered the driver, Vernell Muhammad, 22, of Chicago, had active warrants for aggravated assault through LaPorte County, ISP said. The charges filed against him included a felony count of domestic battery and a felony county of strangulation. 

Potesta attempted to arrest Muhammad but he refused to exit his vehicle and fled, Fifield said. 

The man exited the interstate at the 40-mile marker before reentering I-94 going west. As he led the pursuit, he avoided the tire deflation devices police placed on the road and continued west, police said.

At the 18.5-mile marker near the Ind. 249 interchange, Muhammad rear-ended a semitrailer going westbound.

He was ejected from his car, police said.  

Muhammad suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by the University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network. He died from his injuries at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The driver of the semi was unharmed, police said.

Police performed crash reconstruction at the scene, closing down the interstate for two hours. 

Burns Harbor Police Department, Porta Police Department, Portage Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit, the Indiana Department of Transportation and WAFFCO Towing assisted Indiana State Police. 

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

