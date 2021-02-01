UPDATE: Man dies after crashing into wall on Borman, getting hit by another car, officials say

HAMMOND — A male who died after crashing, getting out of his car, and getting hit by another car Sunday on the Borman Expressway has not yet been identified.

A Lake County coroner's news release listed the person's name, age, residence, manner of death and injuries as pending as of Monday morning.

Indiana State Police responded about 11:30 a.m. Sunday for the crash, which happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue at the 0.4-mile marker just east of the Illinois/Indiana state line, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

A green 2005 Kia was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and hit the median, police said.

"With the Kia being disabled and partially in the left lane, the driver exited the Kia and was standing outside of the vehicle on the passenger side when both the driver and Kia were struck by another vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Charger," Fifield said in a press release. "The Lake County coroner declared the driver of the Kia deceased at the scene."

The male was pronounced dead about 12:25 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

The Hammond Fire Department also assisted at the scene.