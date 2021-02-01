 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Man dies after crashing into wall on Borman, getting hit by another car, officials say
alert urgent

UPDATE: Man dies after crashing into wall on Borman, getting hit by another car, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A male who died after crashing, getting out of his car, and getting hit by another car Sunday on the Borman Expressway has not yet been identified.

A Lake County coroner's news release listed the person's name, age, residence, manner of death and injuries as pending as of Monday morning.

Indiana State Police responded about 11:30 a.m. Sunday for the crash, which happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue at the 0.4-mile marker just east of the Illinois/Indiana state line, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

A green 2005 Kia was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and hit the median, police said.

"With the Kia being disabled and partially in the left lane, the driver exited the Kia and was standing outside of the vehicle on the passenger side when both the driver and Kia were struck by another vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Charger," Fifield said in a press release. "The Lake County coroner declared the driver of the Kia deceased at the scene."

The male was pronounced dead about 12:25 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

The Hammond Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts