UPDATE: Man dies after shooting himself at cemetery, killing wife, police say

HAMMOND — A man shot himself and later died after fatally shooting his wife early Thursday, police said.

After shooting himself in a Hammond cemetery, the critically injured man died Thursday afternoon, police reported.

The woman was identified as Alicia Guerrero, 49, of Hammond. She was pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday at Franciscan Health Hammond, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

The man was identified as Rogelio Guerrero, 47, of Hammond. He was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m. at Community Hospital in Munster, the coroner's report said.

Alicia Guerrero was shot in the shoulder and was transported to a Chicago hospital, but died from her injuries, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Her husband, Rogelio Guerrero, later shot himself in the head and was taken to a local hospital, Kellogg said.

Hammond police found the woman wounded while responding about 7 a.m. to the 4700 block of Ash Avenue for a domestic-related shooting, Kellogg said.

She was transported immediately after police found her, but died a short time later, Kellogg said.