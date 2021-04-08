UPDATE: Man dies after shooting himself at cemetery, killing wife, police say

HAMMOND — A man shot himself and later died after fatally shooting his wife early Thursday, police said.
After shooting himself in a Hammond cemetery, the critically injured man died Thursday afternoon, police reported.
The woman was identified as Alicia Guerrero, 49, of Hammond. She was pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday at Franciscan Health Hammond, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.
The man was identified as Rogelio Guerrero, 47, of Hammond. He was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m. at Community Hospital in Munster, the coroner's report said.
Alicia Guerrero was shot in the shoulder and was transported to a Chicago hospital, but died from her injuries, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Her husband, Rogelio Guerrero, later shot himself in the head and was taken to a local hospital, Kellogg said.
Hammond police found the woman wounded while responding about 7 a.m. to the 4700 block of Ash Avenue for a domestic-related shooting, Kellogg said.
She was transported immediately after police found her, but died a short time later, Kellogg said.
About an hour later, officers responded to a cemetery in the 6900 block of Southeastern Avenue after learning the man had shot himself at that location, Kellogg said.
The man was being treated at a local hospital and was in critical condition before his death, Kellogg said.
No additional information was immediately available, Kellogg said.