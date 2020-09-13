UPDATE: Man dies in fatal hit and run, police say

×
The Lake County Coroner is seen in the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard early Sunday after a male was killed in a traffic incident.
Authorities block off the scene of a fatal traffic incident on Sunday in the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting.
Tape blocks off a fatal traffic accident scene early Sunday in the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting.
Whiting Fire Department vehicles are seen in the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting following a fatal traffic incident.
Authorities investigate a fatal traffic incident early Sunday in the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting.
WHITING — A male pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in a hit and run early Sunday near Indianapolis Boulevard and 120th Street, according to authorities.
Whiting Police and Fire departments, Hammond Fire Department and Indiana State Police responded around 2 a.m. to the scene, eyewitnesses said.
The Lake County Coroner lists the deceased man as a John Doe. He was pronounced dead about 3:15 a.m.
The suspect vehicle, a dark sedan with significant windshield damage, was last seen traveling south on Indianapolis Boulevard near 129th Street, Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to Greer at 219-659-2186.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
