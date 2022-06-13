 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Man faces charge in Porter County hotel shooting; victim flown to Illinois, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

CHESTERTON — A 20-year-old Ohio man faces a felony count of assisting a suicide in the Monday morning shooting of a 19-year-old woman at the Best Western Indian Oak hotel at 558 Indian Boundary Road, according to Chesterton police.

The woman, who sustained a gunshot wound to the face, was taken to the nearby Northwest Health-Porter hospital and then flown by helicopter to an Illinois hospital, the department said.

"At the time of this press release, the female victim is still being treated at an Illinois hospital," police said early Monday night. "Her prognosis at this time is unknown."

Police said they were called to the hotel around 10:33 a.m. and directed to a room where they found the injured woman.

The 20-year-old man, who was present in the room when the shooting occurred, was taken to the Chesterton Police Department.

Investigators with the county were called in to help process the scene and interview witnesses. The decision was made to charge the man after police reviewed the case with the county prosecutor's office.

People are also reading…

No further details will be released until charges are filed, police said.

Police said earlier Monday there is no ongoing risk to the public.

"Chief (Tim) Richardson thanks the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Porter Police Department, Porter County Sheriff’s Department and the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance today with this on-going investigation," the department said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

