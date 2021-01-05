UPDATE: Man faces murder charge after Region farmer finds human remains in harvested field

An arrest warrant for Ware was obtained Dec. 22 on the charge of murder, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

In September, NBC’s "Dateline" reported on the case. Wolfe’s daughter, Amber Whitlock, told "Dateline" that she had been informed by her mother’s roommates that Wolfe had left the house with an acquaintance known as "Snoop."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man had asked for a ride to Chicago because his son had been killed, and he could not drive himself because his license was suspended. The daughter learned that Wolfe had called her roommates the next day, a Thursday, and said she was stuck in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and needed help getting home, according to the Dateline article.

She told "Dateline" that the roommates heard from her mom again early that Friday morning, sounding even more desperate to get home. A man could be heard yelling in the background for her to get off the phone, according to the report. Whitlock told Dateline that she tried calling her mom several times during this time period, but her phone was shut off, which would be unusual for Wolfe.

Since her mother’s disappearance, Whitlock has made numerous pleas with the public to help locate her mom. On Monday, she posted to a Facebook page dedicated to helping locate Wolfe that after 173 long days, "We now have some answers."