UPDATE: Man fatally struck in hit and run, police say
WHITING — A male pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in a hit and run early Sunday near Indianapolis Boulevard and 120th Street, according to authorities.

Whiting Police and Fire departments, Hammond Fire Department and Indiana State Police responded around 2 a.m. to the scene, eyewitnesses said.

The Lake County Coroner lists the deceased man as a John Doe. He was pronounced dead about 3:15 a.m.

The suspect vehicle, a dark sedan with significant windshield damage, was last seen traveling south on Indianapolis Boulevard near 129th Street, Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to Greer at 219-659-2186.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

