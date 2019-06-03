LAKE STATION — A Lowell man was arrested at a bar on Decatur Street in Lake Station after fighting with a state trooper during a traffic stop, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
Edward E. Wilber, 49, was stopped about 1:50 a.m. Saturday by Indiana State Trooper Eric Mardry, who had been off duty at the time in a semi-marked police car, the release stated.
Madry said he saw a black Ford pickup drive through a stop sign at Locust Avenue and Randolph Street in Gary.
Madry pulled the vehicle driven by Wilber over and noticed he refused to show his hands or obey various commands, the release stated.
After being asked to exit the truck, Madry said Wilber began yelling, "Hoorah," multiple times as he got out of the vehicle. He then proceeded "aggressively" toward the trooper.
Wilber punched Madry in the shoulder, according to the release. The trooper said he put the man into a partial arm lock, but Wilber broke away, got into his truck and fled.
Madry followed Wilber about six miles until he ran from the pickup into a wooded area near the 2700 block of Clay Street in Lake Station, the release stated.
Wilber was later found by Lake Station police officers in the Decatur Street bar, according to the release. He was taken to Lake County Jail on a $25,000 bail, where he fell to the ground and began yelling in the fetal position.
Wilber has been charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including battery on law enforcement and OWI. He bonded out of jail Monday on a nearly $2,500 bond, said Pam Jones, a spokeperson with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.