UPDATE: Man found dead in snow near Valpo has been identified
UPDATE: Man found dead in snow near Valpo has been identified

Porter County Sheriff's Department stock

Porter County Sheriff's Department cars

 Times file

VALPARAISO — A man found dead in the snow Tuesday in the area of County Roads 300 West and 500 North has been identified, according to Porter County police.

His identity will be released to the public once his family members have been notified, police said.

"At this time, we have no further comment and thank everyone who has reached out to our agency to assist in this open investigation," police wrote in a prepared statement. "Please keep the family and friends of this (man) in your thoughts and prayers during this time."

The man's body was found about 5 p.m. Tuesday by a property owner in the area in question. As of Wednesday morning, police still were seeking the public's help in identifying him.

The man was described by police as white, with brown hair and approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30 and has a tattoo on his left calf of the word "SMOKEY."

The Porter County coroner's office, which was called out to the site at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, said no identification was found at the scene. No information on cause or manner of death was released Wednesday.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact either 219-477-3000 or at 219-477-3170.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

