VALPARAISO — A jury found a Hebron man guilty Thursday afternoon on the lesser of two felony counts of battering his former girlfriend and leaving her paralyzed and in a wheelchair.
Dalton Corning, 24, was found guilty of domestic battery, a level 5 felony that carries a potential prison term of one to six years.
The jury also found him guilty of misdemeanor criminal recklessness in place of a level 3 felony count of aggravated battery as sought by prosecutors. A level 3 felony carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.
The domestic battery charge required proving that Corning had the intention to touch the victim, Brittany Ortell, while aggravated battery called for proof that he intended to inflict injury, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and allowed Corning to remain out on bond.
Jurors were left Thursday morning to decide if Ortell was left paralyzed by an accident or if Corning intentionally caused the injuries.
"The tales you heard from Mr. Corning yesterday were not in any way, shape or form reasonable," Urbanski said.
Corning had testified Wednesday that Ortell was aggressively pushing him at his Hebron apartment on July 1, 2017, when he moved out of the way and she fell forward on the top of her head.
Urbanski said it is not reasonable to believe the fall described by Corning resulted in the injuries suffered by Ortell, which include a burst fracture to her fifth vertebrae and significant ligament damage that has left her paralyzed from the midsection down.
Ortell sat in a wheelchair watching the closing arguments just a few feet away from Corning.
Defense attorney Herbert Shaps told jurors Thursday an accident, not crime, resulted in the injuries suffered by the 23-year-old Lowell woman.
He said there is no way his client, who weighed less than Ortell, would have been able to lift the woman and then drop her over his back as charged by prosecutors.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
