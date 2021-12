UPDATE: Man found safe after police, helicopter search in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — The search has ended after officers and a police helicopter were dispatched to Merrillville to look for a man who they said was a danger to himself.

As of 5:20 p.m. the man was found safe, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday authorities began searching for a man last known to be in the area of 49th Avenue and Hayes Street, Nuses said.

There was no danger to the public, but reports indicated the man was believed to be a danger to himself. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, his identity was not released, but officers asked anyone who saw him to contact police for his safety.

He was described as a black man in his 30's who was known to be on foot in the Merrillville area.

Merrillville police and officers from nearby communities and a Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter conducted the search Thursday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.