UPDATE: Man found slain in Gary home, coroner says

GARY — A 48-year-old Gary man was found slain in his home Sunday.

Arthur Peretti was killed in a house on the 7100 block of W. 22nd Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office. His home address was listed as the same as the location of the slaying.

The cause of death was unknown, and the manner of death was a homicide, according to the coroner's office.

Gary Police Department Detective Lieutenant Dawn Westerfield said he was killed by strangulation.

"Officers responded for a death investigation, the circumstances were unknown until the autopsy was completed," she said. "Gary metro homicide is investigating."

A Medicolegal Death Investigation team was dispatched to the fatal victim's home at 5:50 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene within an hour, at 6:43 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

Anyone with any information about the case can call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

