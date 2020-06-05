UPDATE: Man gets probation after admitting he mutilated, mistreated dogs

Investigators found a bucket full of scalpels, medical equipment used to perform C-sections and medicine. He may have been performing C-sections on animals because some of the breeds — such as French bulldogs — are known to have trouble delivering puppies, police said.

Rajcinoski pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of mutilation, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to register as a breeder, according to a plea agreement. The conviction on the felony count was to be entered as a class A misdemeanor.

In an exchange with Stracci, Rajcinoski admitted he knew the C-sections he performed didn't meet current veterinary standards and resulted in serious temporary disfigurement.

He also admitted he endangered the health of all of his dogs by not separating them from several dogs that had contracted a highly contagious respiratory infection. He failed to seek licensed veterinary care for the infected dogs, and he failed to seek a breeder's license even though he knew it was required because he owned more than 20 unaltered female dogs.