UPDATE: Man gunned down after stealing cellphone outside Lynwood skate rink

A large crime scene was established in the 2000 Block of Glenwood Dyer Road in Lynwood, Illinois Tuesday evening after a shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.
Jeff Dildine The Times
Jeff Dildine The Times
Jeff Dildine The Times
Jeff Dildine The Times
Jeff Dildine The Times
Jeff Dildine The Times
An evidence marker can be seen in a field across from the Lynwood Roller Rink in the 2000 Block of Glenwood Dyer Road in Lynwood, Illinois Tuesday night. A shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old.
Jeff Dildine The Times
A White, four door sedan sits in the parking lot of the Lynwood Roller Rink surrounded by crime scene tape and an evidence marker on the roof Tuesday night in the 2000 Block of Glenwood Dyer Road in Lynwood, Illinois. The shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.
A Lynwood man was shot dead after trying to steal someone's cellphone outside the skating rink in Lynwood, authorities said.
Diondre Crosby-Nelson, 19, of Lynwood, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday at Franciscan Health in Dyer, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
The gunman was taken into custody with charges pending, according to police, who said prosecutors did not believe the shooting was in self-defense because Crosby-Nelson was walking away when shot, NBC 5 said.
Crosby-Nelson previously arranged to buy the cellphone from an individual in the parking lot of the Lynwood Sports Center in the 2000 block of Glenwood Dyer Road, according to Lynwood police.
Officers arrived on the scene to find the 19-year-old man on the south side of the road with bullet wounds to his buttocks, back and head, according to police.
Authorities said investigators determined that the shooting began with the private sale of a cell phone.
During the exchange, Lynwood police said Crosby-Nelson was in the seller's vehicle with the seller and a female passenger and attempted to take the phone without paying for it, exiting the car and running away.
The seller then chased Crosby-Nelson and opened fire, according to police, firing eight shots and striking the teen three times, NBC 5 reported.
"I would recommend any time you sell online, meet at a police department," police told NBC 5. "We can make sure things go smoothly."
A large crime scene was established in the 2000 Block of Glenwood Dyer Road Tuesday night after the shooting.
Crosby-Nelson's official cause and manner of death are pending.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.
