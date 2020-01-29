UPDATE: Man gunned down after stealing cellphone outside Lynwood skate rink

A Lynwood man was shot dead after trying to steal someone's cellphone outside the skating rink in Lynwood, authorities said.

Diondre Crosby-Nelson, 19, of Lynwood, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday at Franciscan Health in Dyer, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The gunman was taken into custody with charges pending, according to police, who said prosecutors did not believe the shooting was in self-defense because Crosby-Nelson was walking away when shot, NBC 5 said.

Crosby-Nelson previously arranged to buy the cellphone from an individual in the parking lot of the Lynwood Sports Center in the 2000 block of Glenwood Dyer Road, according to Lynwood police.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the 19-year-old man on the south side of the road with bullet wounds to his buttocks, back and head, according to police.

Authorities said investigators determined that the shooting began with the private sale of a cell phone.

During the exchange, Lynwood police said Crosby-Nelson was in the seller's vehicle with the seller and a female passenger and attempted to take the phone without paying for it, exiting the car and running away.