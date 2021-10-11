UPDATE: Man in custody following Monday's discovery of dead child

LAPORTE — A man sought by police in connection with Monday morning's discovery of a dead child is in custody.

LaPorte County police had turned to the public for help in locating Alan D. Morgan, 28, after a child's body was found shortly before 3 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of County Road 875 South in Union Township.

Morgan was possibly driving a red 2004 Ford Freestar minivan missing both passenger side hubcaps and was last seen with an expired Indiana temporary license plate, police said.

"Morgan should be considered armed and dangerous," police said before Morgan was found.

Police released photos of Morgan and the van in question.

When police arrived at the home in question, they were unable to establish contact with anyone inside, according to a news release. Officers then entered the home and found the body of the child.

"Following the discovery, the immediate area was secured," police said. "Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were contacted and responded to the scene."

Anonymous tips related to the case should be directed to Fugitive Apprehension Street Team Sgt. Brett Swanson by calling or texting 219-363-9623, police said.