UPDATE: Man killed, 3 injured in rollover crash in Sauk Village

SAUK VILLAGE — A 22-year-old man died and three people were injured in a crash early Monday, officials said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a tree about 5:40 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of E. 231st Street, just south of Sauk Village, the Cook County Sheriff's Department said.

Four people were in the vehicle as it traveled west on Steger Road, which is also known as 231st Street, before the crash, police said.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital, police said.

Two male passengers, ages 22 and 19, were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Olympia Fields with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Another passenger, a 22-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of death was multiple injuries from ejection during a rollover crash, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated from a previous version. The person killed in the crash was a passenger, police said. The Times regrets our error.

