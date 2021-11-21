UPDATE: Man nabbed Sunday in wake of kidnapping call, head-on crash seriously injuring Porter cop, police say

CHESTERTON — A man who fled the scene of a head-on crash Saturday night that seriously injured a Porter police officer was taken into custody Sunday morning after seeking to use a telephone at the same gas station where a co-suspect had been arrested the night before, state police said.
Police said they received a call early Sunday about a suspicious man asking to use the phone at the Phillips 66 gas station on Calumet Avenue and upon arriving, the man yelled a profanity at officers and ran, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
He was quickly apprehended after a chase and was identified as Samuel A. Kuhl, 29, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, police said.
Kuhl is wanted on two separate full extradition warrants in Kalamazoo for felony counts of possessing weapons as a felon, Fifield said.
He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces additional charges from state and Chesterton police.
Also in custody in Porter County is Aries E. Atlas, 25, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, who was nabbed by police Saturday night at the same gas station after attempting to flee on foot following a police pursuit that started from a nearby stretch of Interstate 94 and ended in a head-on collision with a Porter police car on Ind. 49
Corporal Scott Cornelison, a 16-year veteran of the Porter police force, was transported to Northwest Health-Porter hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, Fifield said.
State police said they were notified at 7 p.m. Saturday about a kidnapping victim travelling eastbound on Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line. The caller's daughter was reportedly being held against her will and the alleged offender was armed with a handgun.
The vehicle in question was spotted at 7:12 p.m. on I-94 near Burns Harbor and a traffic stop was attempted, Fifield said. The driver initially pulled over and then sped away at a high rate of speed, he said.
Officers saw several people in the vehicle, including a female, police said. As a result this observation and the report of the kidnapping, police said they initiated a pursuit.
The pursuit continued eastbound on I-94 and exited south on Ind. 49, Fifield said. The driver then turned west on County Road 1050 North, north on Calumet Avenue and east on County Road 1100 North, he said.
The fleeing driver then turned north on Ind. 49 and drove north in the southbound lanes, Fifield said. Three Porter police officers were approaching with emergency lights in the southbound lanes and while two avoided the northbound vehicle, the third collided head-on, he said.
The 2021 Dodge Durango, driven by Cornelison, was rotated by the collision and came to rest facing northbound, police said. The suspect vehicle came to rest in the west ditch and two occupants fled on foot west towards Calumet Avenue.
Troopers arrived and after observing the fleeing suspects, captured Atlas using a stun gun at the Phillips 66 gas station, Fifield said.
Atlas was taken to the hospital for treatment and then to the Porter County jail, Fifield said.
Kuhl, who had been described by police as a white male wearing all black clothing, remained at large until being picked up Sunday morning.
A handgun recovered during the investigation has been determined to be stolen from Kalamazoo, Fifield said.
Three other occupants were found in the fleeing vehicle, according to police. One of those occupants, a female, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is being handled by the Indiana State Police, which offered thanks to the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation and Lake County Sheriff's, Porter County Sheriff's, Porter, Chesterton, Valparaiso and Burns Harbor police departments. The Chesterton Fire Department was also thanked.