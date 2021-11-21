UPDATE: Man nabbed Sunday in wake of kidnapping call, head-on crash seriously injuring Porter cop, police say

State police said they were notified at 7 p.m. Saturday about a kidnapping victim travelling eastbound on Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line. The caller's daughter was reportedly being held against her will and the alleged offender was armed with a handgun.

The vehicle in question was spotted at 7:12 p.m. on I-94 near Burns Harbor and a traffic stop was attempted, Fifield said. The driver initially pulled over and then sped away at a high rate of speed, he said.

Officers saw several people in the vehicle, including a female, police said. As a result this observation and the report of the kidnapping, police said they initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued eastbound on I-94 and exited south on Ind. 49, Fifield said. The driver then turned west on County Road 1050 North, north on Calumet Avenue and east on County Road 1100 North, he said.

The fleeing driver then turned north on Ind. 49 and drove north in the southbound lanes, Fifield said. Three Porter police officers were approaching with emergency lights in the southbound lanes and while two avoided the northbound vehicle, the third collided head-on, he said.