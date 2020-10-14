UPDATE: Man pleads guilty in robbery, rape, homicide of mentally disabled woman

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the robbery, rape and homicide of a mentally disabled woman in September 2015, when he was 15 years old.

Calvin Poston, 20, of Gary, would face a 40-year prison sentence if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

Poston was charged in the homicide of Carolyn Rimpson, 61, in September 2015 and a separate attack on a "female endangered adult" Nov. 29, 2016, in Gary.

She had been reported missing Sept. 24, 2015, after she arrived home on a church bus. She was last seen walking down her street talking on her cellphone, police said.

Rimpson was in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, according to Poston's plea agreement.

Her brother told The Times in 2015 she was a good person who went to work every day, went bowling on Mondays and attended church Wednesdays.

When investigators pinged Rimpson's cellphone Sept. 29, it led them to Poston's home in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street, court records state.

Poston claimed he had found the phone and took police to the 4000 block of Broadway, where Rimpson's body was found in tall weeds and grass outside an abandoned home.