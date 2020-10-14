UPDATE: Man pleads guilty in robbery, rape, homicide of mentally disabled woman

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the robbery, rape and homicide of a mentally disabled woman in September 2015, when he was 15 years old.
Calvin Poston, 20, of Gary, would face a 40-year prison sentence if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.
Poston was charged in the homicide of Carolyn Rimpson, 61, in September 2015 and a separate attack on a "female endangered adult" Nov. 29, 2016, in Gary.
She had been reported missing Sept. 24, 2015, after she arrived home on a church bus. She was last seen walking down her street talking on her cellphone, police said.
Rimpson was in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, according to Poston's plea agreement.
Her brother told The Times in 2015 she was a good person who went to work every day, went bowling on Mondays and attended church Wednesdays.
When investigators pinged Rimpson's cellphone Sept. 29, it led them to Poston's home in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street, court records state.
Poston claimed he had found the phone and took police to the 4000 block of Broadway, where Rimpson's body was found in tall weeds and grass outside an abandoned home.
According to the plea agreement, Poston pushed her down and caused her to fall on railroad tracks during a struggle for her cellphone.
He pulled her into an alley, where he kicked and choked her and took her cellphone and $7, records state.
As a result of the attack, Rimpson suffered bruising over her right chest wall, skull fractures, a spinal injury, fractures to her eyes and jaw, internal injuries and lacerations to both lungs, documents state.
Poston pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and criminal confinement, a level 3 felony.
Poston agreed to a 30-year sentence on the robbery count and a 10-year sentence on the criminal confinement charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
Poston would be required to serve at least 75% of his sentence with credit for good time, according to his plea agreement.
In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss all remaining counts linked to Rimpson's homicide and charges in the separate case.
Cappas in January denied Poston's motion to suppress his statements during an interview with detectives from the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit in January 2017.
His attorneys, Matthew LaTulip and Joseph Curosh, had argued Poston's statement was not voluntary. In an order, Cappas wrote he carefully scrutinized videotape of Poston's interview with police and other evidence and concluded Poston's statement was voluntary.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz is handling the case for the state.
Cappas set Poston's sentencing hearing for Dec. 9.
