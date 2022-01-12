UPDATE: Man potentially armed with knife believed to have left area; remains at large, police say

The Porter County Sheriff's Department
Provided
SOUTH HAVEN — A man, who was said to possibly be armed with a knife, remains at large and is believed to have left the area following a search in South Haven.
The suspect fled on foot early Wednesday following a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Imperial Road, police said.
The man, who has not been identified, was not found and police believe he likely left the area as of Wednesday afternoon, said Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls.
He is described by police as a white male, approximately 6 feet 1 inches in height, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black baseball hat and blue or gray sweatpants, police said. He was carrying a black suitcase.
Anyone who saw the suspect was encouraged to call 911 and advised to not approach the man, according to police.
The investigation continues by authorities, and police said no other information is available at this time.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Mackenzie Zorick
Arrest date: Jan. 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200067
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Sinks
Arrest date: Jan. 6, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200050
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Kevin Richardson
Arrest date: Jan. 6, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200061
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jake Moss
Arrest date: Jan. 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2200052
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Derrick Angelucci
Arrest date: Jan. 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200068
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Westley Klinkhammer
Arrest date: Jan. 6, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200062
Charges: Po ssession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Noah Olmos
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2200047
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Joseph Prehm
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200039
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Savannah Knight
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Toledo, Ohio Booking Number: 2200027
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Meulemans
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200033
Charges: Battery, felony
Richard Sneed
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200026
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Kevin Herbert
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Mokena, IL Booking Number: 2200031
Charges: Child molestation, felony
James Hudgins Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2022 Age: 62 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200034
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Earl Currin III
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200028
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Tyeshek Norwood
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2200019
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Gavin Schumacher
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200018
Charges: OWI w/prior, felony
Nicholas Cruz-Lopez
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2200024
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jade Dewees
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200020
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jonathan Boyce
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200025
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Rayna Scott
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200011
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Randy Simon
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2022 Age: 66 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2200014
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Kristopher Edmonds
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200015
Charges: Escape/Failure to return to lawful detention, felony
Robert Bauske
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200012
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Jeffrey Smith
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2200005
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy Tautges
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200006
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Shelby Richardson
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200007
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Carly Schultz
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2200010
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Jennifer Pendleton
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200001
Charges: OWI, felony
John Renko
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200004
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Christopher Langwinski
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200008
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Brett Hunt
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200009
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Curtis Taylor
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2021 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2104971
Charges: Obstruction of justice, felony
Anthony Wall
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2104969
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Wyatt Howes
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2104967
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jason Kearney
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2104966
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Angelo Ferrer
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2021 Age: 25 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2104968
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Aaron Gibson
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2021 Age: 29 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2104965
Charges: OWI, felony
Anthony Boland
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Whiting, IN Booking Number: 2200002
Charges: OWI, felony
Kyle Carter
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200003
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
